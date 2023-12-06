In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Evgeni Malkin to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Malkin has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 93 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:20 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:25 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

