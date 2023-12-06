On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Jeff Carter going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Carter has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

