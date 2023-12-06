How to Watch Marshall vs. Duquesne on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- Marshall is 2-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 97th.
- The Thundering Herd score just 3.9 more points per game (74) than the Dukes give up (70.1).
- Marshall has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).
- At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.6.
- Beyond the arc, Marshall knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (32.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|L 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/13/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
