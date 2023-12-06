The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duquesne vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

Marshall has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Duquesne has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Dukes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of five times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.