The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-3) will face the Duquesne Dukes (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Marshall vs. Duquesne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Kevon Voyles: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Wyatt Fricks: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

Martin: 13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Voyles: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Crawford: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fricks: 7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Curfman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 232nd 72.4 Points Scored 79.5 108th 244th 73.8 Points Allowed 71.5 198th 152nd 34.4 Rebounds 35.3 124th 146th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 116th 276th 6.0 3pt Made 10.0 30th 112th 14.6 Assists 13.8 156th 218th 12.6 Turnovers 11.0 116th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.