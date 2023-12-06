The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 155.5 points.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duquesne -4.5 155.5

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall and its opponents have scored more than 155.5 combined points twice this season.

Marshall has had an average of 154.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Duquesne has put together a 2-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-5-0 mark from Marshall.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 3 60% 77.6 151.6 70.1 151 147.7 Marshall 2 33.3% 74.0 151.6 80.9 151 154.0

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd average only 3.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Dukes give up to opponents (70.1).

Marshall has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 2-3 overall record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

Marshall vs. Duquesne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 2-3-0 1-2 4-1-0 Marshall 1-5-0 0-2 3-3-0

Marshall vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Marshall 16-4 Home Record 15-2 3-7 Away Record 9-5 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

