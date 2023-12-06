The Denver Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jokic put up 36 points, 13 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 123-117 loss versus the Kings.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jokic's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.0 28.1 Rebounds 12.5 12.8 11.8 Assists 9.5 9.8 11.3 PRA -- 51.6 51.2 PR -- 41.8 39.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Clippers

Jokic is responsible for attempting 21.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.0 per game.

He's attempted 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.7 points per contest, the Clippers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Clippers are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Clippers allow 25.1 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 36 32 16 9 2 0 1

