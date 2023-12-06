How to Watch the Penguins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) on Wednesday, with the Lightning coming off a victory and the Penguins off a loss.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Lightning-Penguins game on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Penguins Prediction
|Lightning vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Penguins Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|Penguins
|4-2 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins concede 2.6 goals per game (62 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Penguins' 73 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 18th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 22 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|24
|9
|19
|28
|12
|10
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|24
|15
|11
|26
|20
|19
|59.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|27
|24
|48.7%
|Bryan Rust
|21
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|24
|6
|13
|19
|15
|13
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 31st in goals against, conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
- The Lightning's 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|25
|16
|26
|42
|32
|19
|0%
|Brayden Point
|26
|12
|18
|30
|10
|8
|44.3%
|Steven Stamkos
|24
|10
|15
|25
|10
|3
|50.9%
|Victor Hedman
|26
|5
|20
|25
|18
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|26
|10
|13
|23
|14
|7
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.