Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3, +110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Penguins vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Pittsburgh's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals nine of 24 times.

The Lightning have been victorious in five of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).

The Penguins have been listed as the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay has compiled a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Pittsburgh has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 3.4 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.4 3.2 11 32.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.2 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.2 2.4 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-5 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

