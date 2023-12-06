The Tampa Bay Lightning (11-10-5) and Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-3) face off at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 4-0 in their most recent outing, while the Penguins are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-130) Penguins (+110) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won six of those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 47.6% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has played nine games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 87 (4th) Goals 73 (18th) 93 (31st) Goals Allowed 62 (5th) 27 (2nd) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 13 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (6th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Pittsburgh went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.

In Pittsburgh's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.9 goals.

The Penguins have scored 73 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 18th in the NHL.

The Penguins have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 62 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

They have a +11 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.

