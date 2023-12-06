For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Graves a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Graves stats and insights

Graves has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).

Graves has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Graves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:28 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:15 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:09 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.