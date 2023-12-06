Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Crosby's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

In Crosby's 24 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 19 of 24 games this season, Crosby has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 24 games played.

Crosby has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Crosby has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Crosby Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 93 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 4 26 Points 7 15 Goals 3 11 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.