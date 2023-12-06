The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) play the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

West Virginia Stats Insights

West Virginia has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 83rd.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 64.1 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 66.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.

West Virginia has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 away.

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.

At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule