West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) face the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia matchup.
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-3.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-3.5)
|139.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- West Virginia has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Pittsburgh has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Panthers' eight games this season have hit the over.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly higher (70th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (119th).
- The implied probability of West Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.