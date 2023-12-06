Wednesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pittsburgh, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 9:00 PM on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 71, West Virginia 68

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.6)

Pittsburgh (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

West Virginia has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Pittsburgh's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Mountaineers are 1-5-0 and the Panthers are 6-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers average 64.1 points per game (340th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

West Virginia wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is recording 35.0 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.7 per contest.

West Virginia hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (279th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers average 86.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (308th in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball).

West Virginia has lost the turnover battle by 3.4 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (134th in college basketball action) while forcing 7.9 (361st in college basketball).

