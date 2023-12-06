The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. This matchup will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Seth Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank 341st 62.8 Points Scored 90.6 12th 57th 63.0 Points Allowed 65.6 98th 152nd 34.4 Rebounds 46.0 2nd 73rd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 13.8 15th 220th 6.8 3pt Made 11.0 11th 210th 12.8 Assists 18.0 34th 132nd 11.2 Turnovers 9.4 40th

