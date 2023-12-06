The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -3.5 140.5

Mountaineers Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

West Virginia has had an average of 128.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

West Virginia has gone 3-3-0 ATS this year.

West Virginia (3-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 12.5% less often than Pittsburgh (5-3-0) this year.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 6 75% 82.9 147 66.1 130.7 144.9 West Virginia 1 16.7% 64.1 147 64.6 130.7 135.0

Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (64.1) than the Panthers give up to opponents (66.1).

When it scores more than 66.1 points, West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 5-3-0 5-1 6-2-0 West Virginia 3-3-0 1-2 1-5-0

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh West Virginia 14-3 Home Record 13-4 7-5 Away Record 3-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

