The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pacers 121

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-4.2)

Bucks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (254.5)



Under (254.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.1

The Bucks have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this year, putting up an ATS record of 9-12-0, as opposed to the 11-8-0 mark of the Pacers.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 6-10 ATS record Milwaukee puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (66.7% of the time) than Indiana (84.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 15-5, a better record than the Pacers have posted (6-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 122.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 24th with 118.3 points allowed per contest.

With 43.5 rebounds per game, Milwaukee is 21st in the NBA. It cedes 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

This year, the Bucks rank 20th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.4 per game.

So far this season, Milwaukee is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks are making 14.5 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They sport a 38.4% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers are the best squad in the league in points scored (128.4 per game) but worst in points allowed (125.2).

On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.5 per game). It is 12th in rebounds conceded (43.6 per game).

The Pacers are best in the league in assists (30.2 per game) in 2023-24.

Indiana is the fourth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.1) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

