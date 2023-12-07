Will Connor Heyward pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Heyward has hauled in 148 yards receiving (on 19 grabs). He has been targeted 30 times, and is putting up 14.8 yards per game.

Heyward, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0 Week 12 @Bengals 2 2 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2 0 0 0

