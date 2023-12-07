When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots match up in Week 14 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Diontae Johnson hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has contributed with 34 receptions for 418 yards and two TDs. He's been targeted 60 times, producing 52.3 yards per game.

In two of eight games this year, Johnson has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 33 1

