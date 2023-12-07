SC Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven square off for one of two matchups on the Eredivisie schedule today.

You will find info on live coverage of today's Eredivisie action right here.

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen

SC Heerenveen is on the road to take on PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-575)

PSV Eindhoven (-575) Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+1200)

SC Heerenveen (+1200) Draw: (+750)

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs FC Volendam

FC Volendam journeys to match up with Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (-2000)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (-2000) Underdog: FC Volendam (+2800)

FC Volendam (+2800) Draw: (+1600)

