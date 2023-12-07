Jaylen Warren will be up against the third-best rushing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Warren, on 102 carries, has 601 total rushing yards (50.1 ypg). He's added three rushing TDs. In addition, Warren has 243 receiving yards (20.3 ypg) on 38 catches.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Warren and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warren vs. the Patriots

Warren vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 15 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Patriots have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 88.7 rushing yards the Patriots allow per contest makes them the third-ranked run defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Patriots have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Patriots' defense is 12th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Steelers vs Patriots on Fubo!

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Warren with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warren Rushing Insights

So far this season, Warren has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

The Steelers have passed 53.8% of the time and run 46.2% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 31.9% of his team's 320 rushing attempts this season (102).

Warren has rushed for a score in three of his games this year but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 18.8% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 10 red zone carries for 30.3% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Warren Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Warren has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Warren has received 12.9% of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He has 243 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 120th in NFL play with 5.1 yards per target.

Having played 12 games this season, Warren has not tallied a TD reception.

Warren (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 129 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 101 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.