Will Kenny Pickett Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots. The game begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. If you're trying to find Pickett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 14, Pickett is averaging 172.5 passing yards per game (2,070 total). Other season stats include six touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 62.0% completion percentage (201-for-324), plus 42 carries for 54 yards one touchdown.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 14 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|201
|324
|62.0%
|2,070
|6
|4
|6.4
|42
|54
|1
Pickett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|19
|30
|160
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|14
|23
|126
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|15
|28
|106
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|278
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|7
|10
|70
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
