How to Watch the Lakers vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) on December 7, 2023.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Los Angeles is 10-3 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.
- The 112.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.2 fewer points than the Pelicans give up (113.4).
- Los Angeles is 7-1 when scoring more than 113.4 points.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.7% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
- New Orleans is 11-6 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Pelicans put up an average of 114.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 113 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113 points, New Orleans is 9-4.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers put up 113.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- Los Angeles is ceding 106.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 13 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Lakers have fared worse at home this year, draining 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.1 away from home. Meanwhile, they've put up a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 33.3% clip away from home.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pelicans are scoring more points at home (117.4 per game) than away (111.2). And they are conceding less at home (113.2) than on the road (113.6).
- New Orleans gives up 113.2 points per game at home, and 113.6 away.
- This season the Pelicans are averaging more assists at home (28.2 per game) than away (23.7).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Abductor
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
