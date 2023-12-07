In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Wednesday, CF America and Atletico San Luis hit the pitch at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Wednesday's Liga MX action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America

CF America makes the trip to face Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-125)

CF America (-125) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+330)

Atletico San Luis (+330) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.