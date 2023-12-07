Will Najee Harris Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Najee Harris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Looking for Harris' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Harris has run for 661 yards on 159 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 21 catches (30 targets) for 130 yards.
Najee Harris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Steelers.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Harris 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|159
|661
|4
|4.2
|30
|21
|130
|0
Harris Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|14
|37
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|14
|53
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|7
|13
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|16
|69
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|16
|82
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|12
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|15
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|16
|63
|0
|2
|14
|0
