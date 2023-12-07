Najee Harris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Looking for Harris' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Harris has run for 661 yards on 159 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 21 catches (30 targets) for 130 yards.

Najee Harris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other running back is on the injury list for the Steelers.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Harris 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 159 661 4 4.2 30 21 130 0

Harris Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0 Week 10 Packers 16 82 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Browns 12 35 0 1 1 0 Week 12 @Bengals 15 99 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Cardinals 16 63 0 2 14 0

