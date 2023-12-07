Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the New England Patriots. The Patriots are conceding the third-fewest rushing yards in the league, 88.7 per game.

Harris leads the team with 661 yards (55.1 ypg) on 159 carries, with four rushing scores. Harris also averages 10.8 receiving yards per game, catching 21 balls for 130 yards.

Harris vs. the Patriots

Harris vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Patriots have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

New England has given up one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Patriots this season.

The 88.7 rushing yards the Patriots give up per contest makes them the third-ranked run defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Patriots have conceded nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 12th in the NFL.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 59.5 (-111)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (58.3%) out of 12 opportunities.

The Steelers, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.8% of the time while running 46.2%.

He has carried the ball in 159 of his team's 320 total rushing attempts this season (49.7%).

Harris has rushed for a score in four of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 25.0% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 19 red zone rushing carries (57.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

