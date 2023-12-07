The New England Patriots (2-10) head into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Steelers Insights

The Steelers average 16 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Patriots give up per matchup (21.2).

The Steelers collect 294.9 yards per game, only 15.6 fewer than the 310.5 the Patriots give up per outing.

Pittsburgh rushes for 115.3 yards per game, 26.6 more than the 88.7 New England allows per outing.

The Steelers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 11 takeaways.

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers' average points scored (16.1) and conceded (20.1) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 16 and 19.1, respectively.

At home, the Steelers accumulate 287.3 yards per game and give up 361.7. That's less than they gain overall (294.9), but more than they allow (348.3).

Pittsburgh accumulates 179.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and concedes 220.6 at home (6.7 less than overall).

At home, the Steelers accumulate 107.7 rushing yards per game and concede 141.1. That's less than they gain overall (115.3), and more than they allow (121).

The Steelers convert 34.8% of third downs at home (1.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 42.2% at home (2.2% higher than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Cleveland L 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati W 16-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England - Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis - NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX

