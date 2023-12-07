Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The New England Patriots (2-10) are listed as an underdog by 6 points as they try to break a five-game skid in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 31.5 points.
As the Steelers ready for this matchup against the Patriots, check out their betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Patriots as they prepare for this matchup against the Steelers.
Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-6)
|31.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-6)
|32.5
|-230
|+190
Pittsburgh vs. New England Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.
- Pittsburgh has gone over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).
- New England has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.
- This year, three of New England's 12 games have gone over the point total.
