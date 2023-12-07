The New England Patriots (2-10) are listed as an underdog by 6 points as they try to break a five-game skid in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 31.5 points.

As the Steelers ready for this matchup against the Patriots, check out their betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Patriots as they prepare for this matchup against the Steelers.

Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Steelers (-6) 31.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Steelers (-6) 32.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Pittsburgh vs. New England Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights

Pittsburgh has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.

Pittsburgh has gone over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).

New England has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.

This year, three of New England's 12 games have gone over the point total.

