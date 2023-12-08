The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Miami Heat (12-9).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Cavaliers score 111.3 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and give up 111.1 (eighth in the league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 113 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The teams combine to score 224.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 222.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than the total for this contest.

Cleveland has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Miami is 10-11-0 ATS this year.

Cavaliers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Heat +4000 +1400 -

