Cavaliers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 217.5.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|217.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 217.5 combined points in 13 of 21 games this season.
- Cleveland's games this year have an average total of 222.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 9-12-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which it has been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 8-6, a 57.1% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Cavaliers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|13
|61.9%
|111.3
|224.3
|111.1
|222.7
|221.9
|Heat
|11
|52.4%
|113
|224.3
|111.6
|222.7
|220.6
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over five times.
- Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-4-0) than it has in home games (4-8-0).
- The Cavaliers average 111.3 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Heat give up.
- Cleveland is 6-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|9-12
|5-9
|11-10
|Heat
|10-11
|5-4
|10-11
Cavaliers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Heat
|111.3
|113
|22
|17
|6-6
|7-4
|7-5
|8-3
|111.1
|111.6
|8
|11
|8-5
|6-6
|10-3
|8-4
