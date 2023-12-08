How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) will visit the Miami Heat (12-9) after winning three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Cavaliers vs Heat Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 48% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Cavaliers record just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Heat give up (111.6).
- Cleveland is 7-5 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are scoring 109.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.4 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (113.8).
- Cleveland surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112 on the road.
- In home games, the Cavaliers are sinking 0.2 fewer treys per game (11) than in road games (11.2). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (35.8%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Evan Mobley
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caris LeVert
|Out
|Knee
