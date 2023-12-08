Erik Karlsson will be among those on the ice Friday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Karlsson's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Erik Karlsson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 10 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 62.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 2 19 Points 4 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

