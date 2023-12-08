Evgeni Malkin will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. Does a wager on Malkin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Malkin has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

Malkin has scored a goal in nine of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 25 games this year, Malkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 25 games this season, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 3 21 Points 6 10 Goals 2 11 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.