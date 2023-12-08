The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jansen Harkins light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harkins stats and insights

Harkins is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Harkins has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:52 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 3-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:47 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 5-2 10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 4-0 10/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:31 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.