The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jarrett Allen, face the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 121-111 win over the Magic (his most recent action) Allen put up eight points and 11 rebounds.

In this article we will break down Allen's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.4 14.4 Rebounds 10.5 8.3 8.7 Assists -- 2.3 2.7 PRA -- 24 25.8 PR -- 21.7 23.1



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Allen has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.9% of his team's total makes.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.5 assists per game, the Heat are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 23 4 4 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.