Will Jeff Carter Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 8?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Carter stats and insights
- In one of 19 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- Carter has no points on the power play.
- Carter's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Carter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|10:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Penguins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
