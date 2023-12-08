The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will John Ludvig find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will John Ludvig score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Ludvig stats and insights

Ludvig is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Ludvig has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Ludvig recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:28 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 1-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 5:29 Home L 4-1

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

