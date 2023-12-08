Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 8?
Can we count on Lars Eller lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Eller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Eller has zero points on the power play.
- Eller's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-2
Penguins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
