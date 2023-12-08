Can we count on Marcus Pettersson scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • Pettersson is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:32 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:25 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

