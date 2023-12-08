Can we count on Marcus Pettersson scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:32 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:25 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.