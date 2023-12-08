Penguins vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 8
Friday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) at Amerant Bank Arena sees the Panthers favored at home (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Penguins (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.
Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Penguins vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Penguins Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-155
|+125
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-162
|+134
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 25 games this season.
- The Panthers have won 73.3% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (11-4).
- The Penguins have been an underdog in nine games this season, with six upset wins (66.7%).
- Florida is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.
- Pittsburgh has had moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Penguins Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|5-5
|3-7-0
|6.4
|2.80
|2.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|17.6%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-4-3
|4-6
|1-9-0
|6.5
|2.10
|2.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-4-3
|2.10
|2.20
|0
|0.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-2
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|7
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-2
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|1
|Games Under Total
|9
