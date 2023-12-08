Sam Reinhart and Jake Guentzel will be two of the best players to watch when the Florida Panthers meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel has recorded 10 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 19 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 3.4 shots per game and shooting 11.9%. This places him among the leaders for Pittsburgh with 29 total points (1.2 per game).

Sidney Crosby is a top scorer for Pittsburgh, with 27 total points this season. In 25 games, he has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, Evgeni Malkin has 10 goals and 11 assists for Florida.

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 2-2-1 in five games this season, conceding 11 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 163 saves and a .931 save percentage, fourth-best in the league.

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors (32 points), via registered 17 goals and 15 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists).

Carter Verhaeghe has 21 points for Florida, via 12 goals and nine assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-2-1. He has conceded 14 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 153 saves with a .916% save percentage (15th in league).

Penguins vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 19th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.96 20th 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 2.6 4th 2nd 34.1 Shots 33.1 4th 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 22nd 18.52% Power Play % 9.86% 30th 14th 80.23% Penalty Kill % 83.12% 11th

