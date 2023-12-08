Can we anticipate Radim Zohorna scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

Zohorna averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:38 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:56 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.