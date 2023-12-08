Should you wager on Sidney Crosby to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • Crosby has scored in 11 of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Crosby has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 16% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:19 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:26 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:14 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 17:56 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

