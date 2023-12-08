West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County Today - December 8
Dec. 8, 2023
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tyler County, West Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Tyler County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Paden City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Paden City, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
