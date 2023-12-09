A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Badgers' opponents have hit.
  • Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
  • The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 30.3 more points than the Badgers give up (63.1).
  • When Arizona scores more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.
  • The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).
  • Wisconsin is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
  • At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
  • The Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.
  • At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center

