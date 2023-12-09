The No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Horned Frogs have won seven games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Clemson vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs TCU Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tigers have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Clemson has been at least a -120 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

TCU's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

The Horned Frogs have not lost in six games this year when given odds of +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Clemson vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 4 57.1% 79.3 171 68.5 134.6 145.6 TCU 4 57.1% 91.7 171 66.1 134.6 151.9

Additional Clemson vs TCU Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Tigers record are 13.2 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (66.1).

Clemson has a 4-3 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 66.1 points.

The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).

TCU is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 4-3-0 2-3 5-2-0 TCU 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Clemson vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson TCU 15-2 Home Record 13-4 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

