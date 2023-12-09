The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Lakers won on Thursday 133-89 against the Pelicans. In the Lakers' win, LeBron James led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding five rebounds and eight assists).

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Pacers secured a 128-119 win over the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton totaled 27 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists for the Pacers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Questionable Heel 0.5 5 1.5 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6 1 3 LeBron James SF Questionable Calf 24.7 7.6 6.6 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 23 12.6 3.1

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9

Lakers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC and ESPN2

