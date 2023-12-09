How to Watch Marshall vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- The Thundering Herd have shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
- This season, Marshall has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 183rd.
- The Thundering Herd score an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
- Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 74.9 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Marshall scored 84.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 79.4.
- At home, the Thundering Herd allowed 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.6.
- Marshall knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Miami (OH)
|L 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|Duquesne
|L 85-72
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/13/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
