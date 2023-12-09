The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 158.5 for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -9.5 158.5

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall and its opponents have scored more than 158.5 combined points twice this season.

Marshall has a 155.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Marshall has covered the spread once in seven opportunities this year.

Marshall has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Thundering Herd have played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

Marshall has an implied victory probability of 23.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Marshall vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 3 37.5% 79.9 153.7 74.9 156.3 150.0 Marshall 2 28.6% 73.8 153.7 81.4 156.3 154.8

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd's 73.8 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Marshall has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Marshall vs. Ohio Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-5-0 1-0 5-3-0 Marshall 1-6-0 0-1 3-4-0

Marshall vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Marshall 14-1 Home Record 15-2 4-11 Away Record 9-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

